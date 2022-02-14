‘Hellbound’ director Yeon Sang-ho joins hands with Smilegate

“Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho (Netflix)





Director Yeon Sang-ho, best known for producing the Netflix series “Hellbound” and directing smash-hit zombie film “Train to Busan,” has signed a partnership deal with South Korean game developer Smilegate.



The game company is responsible for the popular role-playing PC game Lost Ark in November 2018.



The South Korean game developer and Yeon will together create a new universe with its own storyline which can be adapted for use in games, movies, TV dramas and webtoons, local media reported. New content is expected to be launched next year.



This is the first time that the Korean game company is joining hands with a filmmaker to create an entirely new universe.



Yeon signed the deal with the aim of creating content with better computer graphics through the partnership.



Also in consideration is ways to develop the existing IP of Yeon’s films.



“Since we have been working on developing IPs, it is likely that we will also look into developing the director’s works,” a Smilegate spokesperson told The Korea Herald on Monday.



Smilegate’s CrossFire is an example of how the company has been expanding its global IP business.



In 2020, Smilegate launched a drama, “Cheonwolhwaseon” in China using the IP of the company’s megahit online first-person shooter game CrossFire.



The drama series recorded 100 million views on China’s biggest streaming platform, Tencent Video, just after two episodes.



A screenshot of Lost Ark (Smilegate)