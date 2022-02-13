[BEIJING OLYMPICS] S. Korea wins silver in women's short track relay

South Korean short track speed skaters Choi Min-jeong, Kim A-lang, Lee Yu-bin and Seo Whi-min celebrate their silver medal in the women's 3,000m relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Sunday. (Yonhap)



BEIJING -- South Korea skated to silver in the women's 3,000m short track relay at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, collecting its third consecutive medal in the event.



The team of Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min finished behind the dominant Netherlands at Capital Indoor Stadium for South Korea's third medal in short track and its fifth overall in Beijing.



This was the second silver medal in Beijing for Choi, who'd finished second in the women's 1,000m on Friday.



South Korea started the 27-lap race in fourth place and stayed in the back of the pack for most of the way. The Netherlands and China went back and forth for the top spot.



With 12 laps to go, South Korea briefly moved into third place in a tightly-contested race, with Canada not too far behind in fourth.



But South Korea fell to last place with eight laps left and still brought up the rear with three laps to go.



And that's when two members of the 2018 Olympic relay champion went to work. Kim passed China on the inside for third place, and then Choi, covering the final two laps as the anchor, zipped past Canada's Courtney Sarault for second place.



Choi tried to clear one final hurdle, in the form of the Dutch star Suzanne Schulting, but South Korea finished 0.218 second back for silver.



Choi had also finished back of Schulting for the 1,000m silver medal. (Yonhap)