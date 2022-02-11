 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Ruling party candidate treads lightly on anti-discrimination law

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 21:30       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 21:34
Presidential candidates during a TV debate held Friday (Joint Press Corps)
Presidential candidates during a TV debate held Friday (Joint Press Corps)
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of ruling Democratic Party, said he agrees with the anti-discrimination law, but remained cautious about it being billed.

Sim Sang-jung, candidate from the minor progressive Justice Party, brought up the anti-discrimnation law at the second presidential candidate TV debate held Friday by the Journalist Association of Korea.

“Though there may be some controversies, it is right to enact the anti-discrimination law. I have shared my stance with the party,” Lee said.

Lee, however, distanced himself from the issue, saying that he is not a member of the National Assembly, and that he does not have the authority to direct the Democratic Party directly.

Sim suggested passing the law on March 3, the first anniversary of the death of transgender soldier Byun Hee-soo, who was forcefully discharged from the Army for his gender identity.

“The legislation should be discussed at the National Assembly. It is not something that Democratic Party can handle on its own. It cannot be forcefully passed. I belive it should be discussed and processed with speed at the National Assembly,” Lee responded to the suggestion, continuing to stress his having no direct part in legislation. Lee also attempted to bring Yoon Suk-yeol into the discussion, requesting Sim to pose the same question to the People Power Party candidate. Sim ignored Lee‘s request.

The anti-discrimnation bill has been discussed since 2007. It would ban direct and indirect discrimination based on gender, disability, medical history, age, origin, ethnicity, race, skin color, physical condition, marital status, sexual orientation and gender identity.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114