Yoon Suk-yeol concentrates fire on allegations against Lee Jae-myung during debate

Presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party ahead of participating in a debate program hosted by the Journalists Association of Korea on Friday (Joint Press Corps)
Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol concentrated much of his time slot for a debate program Friday on questioning his main rival Lee Jae-myung on allegations of corruption, continuing the mudslinging between two major political parties that lasted for months.
Yoon asked Lee during his turn to ask questions to two other candidates during the debate if Lee would call his past behaviors in allegedly favoring certain entities for real estate contracts as truly fair.
The candidate representing the main opposition People Power Party was referring to an allegation of Lee unlawfully favoring Doosan Engineering & Construction in 2015 by granting a land area owned by the construction firm to be change its purpose to build commercial facilities.
Doosan is suspected of returning the favor by donating 4.2 billion won ($3.5 million) to Seongnam FC, a South Korean professional soccer club based in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, while Lee served as mayor for the city.
The club is owned by the Seongnam city government.
Yoon also grilled Lee over allegation of doing a similar favor for a private developer in regards to a land area in Baekhyeon-dong of Seongnam. The developer earned “astronomical amount in profit” from the deal, Yoon claimed.
In inquiring Lee of the two allegations, Yoon spent most of the time allocated for him to engage in a freestyle debate with two candidates, giving less than a minute to engage in a debate with Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential nominee for the minor opposition People’s Party.
Lee flatly denied the allegation Yoon raised against him, saying he should instead be lauded for bringing economic success to the city while he served as the chief administrator for Seongnam.
He said allegations against him for the case with Doosan and Seongnam FC have already been investigated by the police, saying no charges were brought against him.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)