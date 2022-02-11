 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Yoon, Lee veer off topic to attack each other over allegations

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 20:43       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 21:35
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung (left) and Yoon Suk-yeol shake each other`s hand before Friday`s TV debate. (Joint Press Corps)
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung (left) and Yoon Suk-yeol shake each other`s hand before Friday`s TV debate. (Joint Press Corps)


Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, the respective presidential candidates from Democratic Party and People Power Party, attacked each other over past scandals at the second TV debate held Friday, despite them being unrelated to the topic of debate.

While the debate arranged by the Journalist Association of Korea kicked off discussing policies for the young people in their 20s and 30s, Lee and Yoon dedicated much of their time to scandals surrounding each other, Lee attacked Yoon over allegations his wife engaged in stock price manipulation related to the import car dealership Deutsch Motors.

Yoon denied the allegations, and responded by bringing up the scandal related to an apartment development project in the Daejang-dong district Seongnam, of which Lee was mayor at the time.

While Yoon and Lee attacked each other, Sim Sang-jung, candidate of minor progressive Justice Party, cut them off saying “This should be a debate that discuss the needed policies for those in their 20s and 30s. This is not a time to attack each other.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114