 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

JYP to strengthen partnership with Republic Records

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 15:00       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 15:00
Corporate logos of JYP Entertainment (left) and Republic Records (JYP Entertainment, Republic Records)
Corporate logos of JYP Entertainment (left) and Republic Records (JYP Entertainment, Republic Records)
K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment is looking to extend the global reach of label’s artists Stray Kids and Itzy through a stronger partnership with Republic Records.

Republic Records, a major American music label owned by Universal Music Group, on Thursday (US time) announced its expanded partnership with JYP that kicked off in 2020 with K-pop girl group Twice.

Under the expanded partnership, the US music agency will support activities of JYP’s artists, including Stray Kids and Itzy, on the global stage.

JYP and Republic made a major impact with Twice two years ago, which helped the nine-member group expand its reach into the US.

Twice has had two Top 10 albums on Billboard’s main albums charts -- “Formula of Love: T+O=<3” and “Taste of Love.” Twice also released its first English-language single, “The Feels,” last year which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We are beyond delighted to move forward with Republic Records, the most outstanding label in the United States, in developing the major artist roster of both companies hereafter, starting with Twice‘s successful kickoff,” JYP Entertainment CEO Jung Wook said in a statement.

Monte Lipman, founder and CEO of Republic Records, also hinted that Republic is planning to announce more news soon concerning the two agencies’ partnership.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114