JYP to strengthen partnership with Republic Records

Corporate logos of JYP Entertainment (left) and Republic Records (JYP Entertainment, Republic Records)
K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment is looking to extend the global reach of label’s artists Stray Kids and Itzy through a stronger partnership with Republic Records.
Republic Records, a major American music label owned by Universal Music Group, on Thursday (US time) announced its expanded partnership with JYP that kicked off in 2020 with K-pop girl group Twice.
Under the expanded partnership, the US music agency will support activities of JYP’s artists, including Stray Kids and Itzy, on the global stage.
JYP and Republic made a major impact with Twice two years ago, which helped the nine-member group expand its reach into the US.
Twice has had two Top 10 albums on Billboard’s main albums charts -- “Formula of Love: T+O=<3” and “Taste of Love.” Twice also released its first English-language single, “The Feels,” last year which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“We are beyond delighted to move forward with Republic Records, the most outstanding label in the United States, in developing the major artist roster of both companies hereafter, starting with Twice‘s successful kickoff,” JYP Entertainment CEO Jung Wook said in a statement.
Monte Lipman, founder and CEO of Republic Records, also hinted that Republic is planning to announce more news soon concerning the two agencies’ partnership.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
