National

N. Korea slams EU criticism of missile launches

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:49       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:57
A news report on North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Jan. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)
A news report on North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Jan. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

North Korea has condemned the European Union's criticism of its series of missile launches last month, calling it an "intolerable" act of interfering in its internal affairs.

In a message posted Thursday on the foreign ministry's website, Ri Sang-rim, chairman of the North's Korea-Europe Association, took issue with the EU's recent statement denouncing its missile tests as a threat to international and regional peace and security,

"We flatly denounce and reject this as this is a flagrant infringement upon our sovereignty and an intolerable act of interfering into the internal affairs of our country," the statement read. "Our measures for increasing national defense capability do not cause any threat or harm to the neighboring countries and the region."

In the international community, it added, the voice is growing day by day that the US, a party directly concerned for the Korean peninsula issue, should take a real action to stop the vicious cycle of tensions deepening.

The North has carried out seven rounds of missile tests this year, even hinting at the possibility of breaking its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing. (Yonhap)

