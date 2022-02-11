 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Man gets 10-month prison term for verbally abusing COVID-19 testing center nurse

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:46       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:57
This Jan. 23, 2022, file photo shows a medical worker conducting a COVID-19 test on a person at a temporary virus testing center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This Jan. 23, 2022, file photo shows a medical worker conducting a COVID-19 test on a person at a temporary virus testing center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for cursing at and speaking violently to a nurse conducting a COVID-19 test on him, court officials said Friday.

The man was convicted of verbally abusing the 31-year-old nurse working at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul in December 2020, telling her in a threatening way to gently push the nasal swab into his nose.

"You are a public servant, right? If I file a complaint, you'll get fired," he said, cursing at her and pounding on the acrylic screen wall separating the tester and the testee, according to court records.

The nurse has since struggled with the shock and reportedly even attempted to take her own life.

The defendant claimed he did not hurl abuse or physically hurt the victim, but the Seoul Central District Court rejected his claim.

"The victim has been devoting herself for the country and society, volunteering in Daegu early in the pandemic and working at COVID-19 testing centers ever since," the court said, noting the victim suffered heavy damage in the case. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114