Two Korean artists to show at Venice Biennale's main exhibition

Kinetic installation ”Carriers“ by Lee Mi-re (Art Sonje Center)

Two Korean interdisciplinary artists -- Lee Mi-re and Jeong Geum-hyung -- will participate in the main exhibition of the upcoming Venice Biennale in April, which will take place at the Central Pavilion and Arsenale.



Lee and Jeon are among 213 artists from 58 countries who were invited to join the international exhibition, the main exhibition of the biennale where 80 countries will also showcase works through their national pavilions. Among the artists participating in the international exhibition, 180 are first-timers at the Venice Biennale, according to organizers.



Seoul- and Amsterdam-based Lee, born in 1988, studied sculpture at the Seoul National University College of Fine Arts and earned a graduate degree in media art there. Her recent exhibitions include “Carriers” at Art Sonje Center in Seoul, where she unveiled her new kinetic installation work using hose pumps, inspired by digestive systems in animals.





Jeong Geum-hyung’s works are on display at “It’s Just a Phase” in 2021 (The artist’s official website)