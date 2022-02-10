Discussion underway to ensure voting rights for COVID-19 patients

South Korean legislators are discussing ways to extend voting hours on March 9 to ensure those afflicted with COVID-19 have the chance to vote in the presidential election and by-elections held that day.
Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and main opposition People Power Party have engaged in meetings since Wednesday to possibly hold a separate voting period from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the election day so that COVID-19 patients and those under self-quarantine can cast their ballots.
A proposal from the Democratic Party would ask COVID-19 patients to additionally qualify for absentee ballots, and another proposal from the People Power Party asks for facilities to be installed to allow COVID-19 patients to better reach voting booths.
Concerns were raised earlier over whether COVID-19 patients may be unable to cast their votes in the presidential election, as those confirmed with the virus after the mail-in ballot registration period may be unable to report to voting booths on March 9.
The National Election Commission is receiving applications for mail-in ballots until coming Sunday for COVID-19 patients housed in treatment centers of those in isolation or self-quarantine.
Those who register within the period will be able to receive their ballots in the mail and cast their votes by sending the ballot back to the election authority.
The election authority plans to allow those housed in treatment centers on the election date to cast their ballots inside the centers in accordance with a guideline made for the parliamentary elections in 2020.
But no measures have been prepared for COVID-19 patients in self-quarantine, which has raised cynicism that the government is intentionally planning to exclude some hundreds of thousands of voters in the election.
The National Election Commission responded to the concerns by saying it was discussing measures to ensure voting rights for COVID-19 patients, and President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to prepare solutions for people to cast their votes as needed.
Both parties were united on the need to extend voting hours, but their proposals have been met with resistance from the National Election Commission, which instead favors separate voting booths for COVID-19 patients instead of extending vote hours.
The election authority cited concerns of increased spending on running the election if hours are extended.
Lawmakers were scheduled Thursday to meet officials from the National Election Commission as well as those from the virus and administrative sectors to find a solution. They are planning to pass the resolution at a plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
