[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Death on the Nile

(US)

Opened Feb. 9

Crime

Directed by Kenneth Branagh



While on a honeymoon cruise down the Nile River, enviably rich socialite Linnet Doyle (Gal Gadot) is found shot to death in her stateroom. Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) looks into the case, but murders keep on happening, shocking and confusing everyone on the cruise.





The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 26

Action, Comedy

Directed by Kim Jung-hoon



Set in the Joseon era, pirate captain Hye-rang (Han Hyo-joo) and her crew go on a journey to look for hidden treasures of the Goryeo Kingdom that no longer exist. Troublemaking swordsman Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and his followers also decide to join them. However, on their way, they are met with all sorts of adversities.





Kingmaker

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 26

Drama

Directed by Byun Sung-hyun



Opposition party politician Kim Woon-beom (Seol Kyung-gu) dreams of becoming president, but is held back by his strict moral values and insistence on playing fair. Woon-beom’s political career takes a turn after meeting strategist Seo Chang-dae (Lee Sun-kyun), who believes it is OK to play dirty to achieve a greater good -- in this case, to win the election and make changes to Korean society.



