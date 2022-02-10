 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 09:01
Death on the Nile
(US)
Opened Feb. 9
Crime
Directed by Kenneth Branagh

While on a honeymoon cruise down the Nile River, enviably rich socialite Linnet Doyle (Gal Gadot) is found shot to death in her stateroom. Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) looks into the case, but murders keep on happening, shocking and confusing everyone on the cruise.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 26
Action, Comedy
Directed by Kim Jung-hoon

Set in the Joseon era, pirate captain Hye-rang (Han Hyo-joo) and her crew go on a journey to look for hidden treasures of the Goryeo Kingdom that no longer exist. Troublemaking swordsman Muchi (Kang Ha-neul) and his followers also decide to join them. However, on their way, they are met with all sorts of adversities. 

Kingmaker
(Korea)
Opened Jan. 26
Drama
Directed by Byun Sung-hyun

Opposition party politician Kim Woon-beom (Seol Kyung-gu) dreams of becoming president, but is held back by his strict moral values and insistence on playing fair. Woon-beom’s political career takes a turn after meeting strategist Seo Chang-dae (Lee Sun-kyun), who believes it is OK to play dirty to achieve a greater good -- in this case, to win the election and make changes to Korean society.

House of Gucci
(US)
Opened Jan. 12
Drama
Directed by Ridley Scott

In 1978, a young and attractive Italian woman Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) works as an office manager at her father’s small trucking firm. At a party, Patrizia meets Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), a law student and heir to a 50 percent stake in the Gucci fashion house, and they fall in love. However, Maurizio’s father warns him that Patrizia is only after his wealth and says he will disinherit him if he marries her.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
