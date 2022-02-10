KT adds Amazon's Alexa voice service on its AI speakers

This photo provided by KT Corp. on Feb. 10, 2022, shows the company's new Dual Brain AI service on its GiGa Genie artificial intelligence-powered speaker. The latest service offers Amazon's smart voice assistant Alexa on its speaker devices. (KT Corp.)

South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. said Thursday it rolled out a new service that allows customers to enjoy Amazon's voice assistant on its artificial intelligence speakers.

KT said the Dual Brain AI service integrates Amazon's Alexa virtual voice service into its GiGA Genie 3 speakers and supports both Korean and English languages.

The service is available immediately on all 3.1 million GiGa Genie 3 devices in the country, offering users access to global content, such as CNN and TedTalks, as well as digital audio books from Audible Inc.

A new display card feature has been installed on the speakers, allowing customers to see information on a television screen connected to the speaker.

The mobile carrier said it plans to install the Alexa service on its GiGa Genie 1 and 2 devices before July this year. (Yonhap)