 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan agree on close cooperation against NK missile threats

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 09:38       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 09:40
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (Yonhap)
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (Yonhap)

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to closely cooperate in countering North Korea's evolving missile threats in their phone talks Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The talks among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his US and Japanese counterparts -- Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi -- followed a series of the North's missile tests, including the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Jan. 30.

"The three ministers agreed that the three countries will closely cooperate in the face of North Korean missile threats and continue efforts to achieve the goal of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.

The defense chiefs also agreed to meet in person at a "mutually agreed-upon" date, the ministry said.

At the meeting, Suh called the recent series of North Korean missile tests a "direct and serious threat" to South Korea and a "challenge to UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

The North is barred from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology under UNSC resolutions.

Suh also said that Seoul plans to strengthen both independent defense capabilities and those anchored in the "solid" US-South Korea alliance to counter Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

At the talks, the US reaffirmed its "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114