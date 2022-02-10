 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Moon congratulates Hwang for winning gold in men's 1,500m short track

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 09:29       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 09:39
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after clinching the gold medal at the finals of the men's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after clinching the gold medal at the finals of the men's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday congratulated short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon for winning the men's 1,500m, bringing South Korea its first gold medal of Beijing 2022.

Moon sent a congratulatory message to Hwang shortly after the skater grabbed his first career Olympic gold medal, according to Moon's office.

In the message, Moon praised Hwang's "overwhelming talent" and lauded his win as a feat that wiped away "the sense of unfairness" that he had undergone following the recent officiating controversy in this week's 1,000m event.

The president also said Hwang's gold performance will remain in the memories of people for a very long time and encouraged other South Korean Olympic athletes to do their best at the Games. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114