National

Nuke envoy stresses need for coordination with US amid increased fluidity on Korean Peninsula

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 21:18       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 21:18
This file photo, Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, speaks during a Seoul forum on Oct. 25, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top nuclear envoy on Wednesday stressed the importance of coordinating with the United States to manage the increased geopolitical fluidity on the Korean Peninsula from developments at home and abroad.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remark as he headed to Hawaii for a meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Hayashi Yoshimasa, respectively, Thursday to discuss regional issues.

They are expected to discuss the agenda for three-way talks between the foreign ministers scheduled to be held two days later, which are expected to cover their strategic alignment against growing threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very fluid in the wake of the political situation at home and abroad," Noh told reporters before his departure. "It is important to cooperate and coordinate with the US to put the situation on the peninsula under control."

Many Korean Peninsula observers speculate Pyongyang will likely focus more on provocations rather than dialogue this year in between major political events, with South Korea's presidential election just a month away and the US midterm elections slated for November.

"It is expected to provide a timely opportunity to have in-depth discussions on detailed measures on how to engage with North Korea in the first half of this year," Noh said of the upcoming trilateral meeting.

Noh said he plans to share details of latest developments in connection with Seoul's proposal to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War with the related parties, describing it as a "useful tool" for resuming denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

Pyongyang staged seven rounds of missile launches in January, including that of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, marking the largest number of missile tests conducted by the recalcitrant regime in a single month.

It has also hinted at the possibility of breaking its moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing, upping the ante in its drawn-out standoffs with Washington. (Yonhap)
