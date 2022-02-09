 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] S. Korea's rice consumption hits another low in 2021

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 10:00

South Koreans’ consumption of rice hit an all-time low in 2021, but the decreasing rate slowed on the back of a growing demand for home meals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed. 

The average South Korean consumed 56.9 kilograms of rice last year, down 1.4 percent or 0.8 kilograms from the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline since 1980 due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.

The 2021 figure had more than halved compared with 30 years ago, when the amount stood at 116.3 kg. In 1980, per capita average annual rice consumption stood at 132.4 kg, the data showed. (Yonhap)

By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
