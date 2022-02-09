 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

‘Oldboy’ Choi Min-sik to return to big screen as genius mathematician

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 17:09       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 17:11
Korean veteran actor Choi Min-sik stars in “In Our Prime” directed by Park Dong-hoon. (Showbox)
Korean veteran actor Choi Min-sik stars in “In Our Prime” directed by Park Dong-hoon. (Showbox)
Korean actor Choi Min-sik is returning to the big screen for the first time in three years as a genius mathematician in “In Our Prime” directed by Park Dong-hoon.

The historical drama “Forbidden Dream” which was released in 2019 was actor Choi’s most recent work.

Director Park’s new film started shooting in March 2020 and was originally set to be released during the first quarter last year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had had to delay its opening date indefinitely.

The film’s distributor Showbox on Monday finally confirmed that “In Our Prime” will hit local theaters on March 9.

In “In Our Prime,” Choi plays Lee Hak-sung, who works as a school’s security guard but is actually a mathematical genius that defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student that is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background.

After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to teach him math. Although reluctant at first, Hak-sung eventually agrees to teach Ji-woo. Through the lessons, they become close with each other. But one day, Ji-woo is framed for an incident in school and Hak-sung is at risk of having his past secrets revealed.

The film distributor highlighted that the audience would be able to watch Choi act in a North Korean accent again, 22 years after it made an appearance in director Kang Je-gyu’s film “Shiri,“ which is about espionage between the two Koreas.

The veteran actor’s storied 33-year career is marked by numerous hit films, such as Park Chan-wook’s iconic 2003 film, “Oldboy,” Kim Jee-woon’s “I Saw the Devil,” Park Hoon-jung’s “New World” and Kim Han-min’s “The Admiral: Roaring Currents.”

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114