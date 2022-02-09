‘Excessive’ LED decorations hurt trees: study

“Excessive” use of artificial lights on trees during nighttime could harm trees and affect their growth, the National Institute of Forest Science said Wednesday, recommending LED decorations to be turned on for no more than six hours daily.



In a study, the state-run institute installed LED lights on three types of trees -- pine, king cherry and ginkgo -- and observed if it had effects on their nighttime breathing. Researchers exposed each tree to LED lights for six hours -- 6 p.m. to midnight -- and for 12 hours -- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.



The study’s results showed that respiration levels were similar for pine trees exposed to six hours of light compared to those not exposed, regardless of the season. But the respiration level started to rise after six hours, and for pine trees with 12-hour exposures, respiration increased by 3.2 times in summer and 1.3 times in winter.





LED decorations are hung on trees in this undated file photo. (National Institute of Forest Science)