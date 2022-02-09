Manufacturers' domestic supply rises in Q4 on recovery

South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply rose for the fourth straight quarter in the October-December period of last year amid the economic recovery, data showed Wednesday.

The manufacturing domestic supply index stood at 112.9 in the fourth quarter of last year, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The growth accelerated from the third quarter when it rose 1.9 percent on-year.

The index, which measures both locally produced goods and imports, serves as a major indicator of domestic demand trends.

The index rose for the fourth straight quarter as Asia's fourth-largest economy has been on a roll on the back of robust exports of chips and autos.

The South Korean economy grew 4 percent in 2021, the fastest growth in 11 years.

In the fourth quarter, supplies of locally produced goods fell 0.5 percent, but imports for the domestic supply gained 15.3 percent on-year.

The index for consumer goods increased 4.5 percent on-year in the cited period, and the supply for capital goods -- which refers to machinery used in industrial sectors -- rose 4.4 percent due to demand for chipmaking parts and equipment. The supply of intermediate goods gained 3.5 percent on-year.

For all of 2021, the domestic supply index reached 108.7, up 4.5 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)