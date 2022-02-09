 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Asset value rise leads to early retirement of senior citizens: BOK report

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:40       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:44
Bank of Korea (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea (Yonhap)

An increase in the value of assets owned by senior citizens results in a rise in the possibility of their early retirement, causing a decline in labor supply to the economy, a central bank report showed Wednesday.

According to the report by the Bank of Korea, a 10 percent increase in the value of assets such as homes owned by senior people leads to a 1.8 percentage point fall in their economic participation rate and a 6.1 percent decline in hours they worked.

Such asset value increase also raises the possibility of their retirement by 1.3 percentage points, the report showed.

The report is based on analysis of data related to prices of homes held by senior citizens aged 55-70 and their economic participation rates from 2006-2018.

The report showed that real estate accounts for around 70 percent of asset portfolios owned by people in South Korea and home ownership is particular high among senior citizens, which causes asset value hikes to have more impact on their economic participation.

The impact is more evident among men than women and salaried workers than the self-employed. In addition, the older the people become, the higher the chance that a rise in asset value leads to their early retirement, the report showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114