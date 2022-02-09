 Back To Top
Business

Homeplus fined W2.42b for unfair biz activity

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:31       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:46
The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)
The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)

South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine discount store chain Homeplus 2.42 billion won ($2 million) for unfairly passing on sales promotion costs to its subcontractors.

Homeplus Express, a supermarket unit of Homeplus, made 45 suppliers shoulder the costs worth around 1.7 billion won in 2017-2020 without related prior contracts, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

The regulator said it will closely look into alleged unfair business practice by other retailers. (Yonhap)

