Asiana Airlines certified 5-Star Airline for 16 years

Skytrax certifies Asiana Airlines as 5-Star Airline for quality of airport and onboard product and staff service. (Asiana Airlines)
Asiana Airlines said Wednesday that it has been certified by Skytrax, a leading review site for airlines, as a 5-Star Airline for the quality of its airport and onboard product and staff service.
The airline has been winning the highest rating for 16 consecutive years since 2007.
This year, Asiana Airlines has also been certified with the highest Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating that reviews airline health, hygiene, and cleanliness standards.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the airline has enhanced its hygiene and customer travel safety standards through its Asiana Airlines Care+ program.
The program includes handing out masks, hand sanitizers, and wet wipes to passengers. It also includes increasing non-contact services such as self-check-ins, and seat distancing.
“Asiana will continue our journey to provide as safe and pleasant a travel environment as possible for our valued customers,“ said Jung Sung-kwon, Asiana Airlines Chief Executive Officer.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
