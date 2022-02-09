 Back To Top
National

N. Korean leader calls for development of construction sector

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 11:40       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 11:42
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the city of Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province in this photo released by the Korea Central News Agency on Nov. 16, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the city of Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province in this photo released by the Korea Central News Agency on Nov. 16, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered officials to address urgent defects in the field of construction, stressing its importance in building a strong country and improving people's lives, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

In a letter sent to participants of a construction workshop held in Pyongyang the previous day, Kim pointed out mistakes made in the field, and said it was the right time for them to "rearm" with the ruling party's ideologies and policies, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"He stressed the importance of the position and role of the field of construction in the current struggle for bringing about a new victory in the socialist construction," the KCNA said.

Kim also thanked workers who took part in the project to develop the northwestern city of Samjiyon, touting the city as a model for rural buildup.

"It is the success to be reviewed with special pride that the work of sprucing up Samjiyon City was victoriously concluded as a gift of loyalty to the 80th birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong-il," he was quoted as saying.

Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il, whose 80th birthday falls on Feb. 16. (Yonhap)

