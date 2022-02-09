SK Telecom Q4 net profit down 14% to W314.8b

SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 314.8 billion won ($263.4 million), down 14 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 226.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 292.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.9 percent to 4.29 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)