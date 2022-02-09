Military reports 416 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 416 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,158.

The new cases included 216 from the Army, 129 from the Air Force, 27 from the Marine Corps, 26 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 15 from the Navy and three from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 2,613 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the military reported no additional virus cases from the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa. Its cumulative infection count stood at 57. (Yonhap)