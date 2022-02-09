Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.53 points, or 0.86 percent, to trade at 2,770 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.28 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.06 percent.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.31 percent, and LG Chem gained 0.32 percent. Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution traded flat.



The local currency was trading at 1,196 won against the US dollar, up 1.7 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)