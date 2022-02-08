[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen’s Vernon to collaborate with Charli XCX: report

(Credit: Vogue Korea)



Vernon of Seventeen will team up with British musician Charli XCX, according to a local media report Tuesday.



The singer-songwriter tweeted on the day asking “how do i get in touch with Vernon?” and suggested a collaboration. Vernon replied: “YES still can’t believe this is real wow.”



In 2019, Charli XCX joined forces with BTS for the soundtrack of BTS World, and the song titled “Dream Glow” topped Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.



Vernon and bandmate Joshua sang the band’s first English language song “2 Minus 1” for the band’s ninth EP, “Attacca,” last year.



Vernon picked Charli XCX as one of his favorite musicians in a previous interview with Vogue Korea.



Blackpink’s dance video tops 1b views



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s performance video for “How You Like That” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.



This is the first dance video of a K-pop act to reach the milestone.



The video was released in July 2020 and comes close to the 1.05 billion views reached for the music video of the same song.



“How You Like That,” the focus track from the band’s first studio album that came out in 2020, topped iTunes’ top songs chart in 64 regions as well as all major music charts in Korea. It was No. 20 on UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 and No. 33 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The thumping dance number was also picked by MTV Video Music Award as the best song of the summer.



The quartet has six videos with over 1 billion views and 32 videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.



TVXQ’s Yunho to release Japanese solo EP



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



U-know Yunho of TVXQ is dropping his second solo EP in Japan Wednesday, label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.



The EP is named “Kimiwa Sakie Yuku,” which translates into “you go first,” with the same-titled main track, an R&B tune, that evokes loneliness. It will also include two new songs, “Dilemma” and “Stay.”



On Sunday, the veteran idol thanked those who celebrated his birthday, posting pictures on social media of himself holding a cake.



He has been on a hiatus since February last year after he was found to have violated social distancing protocols. He was caught staying at a bar in southern Seoul after a 10 p.m. curfew in place at the time.



He then appeared in the livestream “SM Town Live 2022” on Jan. 1, and was emcee for the press conference of bandmate Changmin’s new EP later that month.



Loona’s Chuu to miss this week’s concert



(Credit: Blockberry Creative)