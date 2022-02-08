Eva Global Holdings to support Korean firms for Indian foray

An announcement of the memorandum of understanding signed between Eva Global Holdings and Federation of Indian Industry (Eva Global Holdings)
Eva Global Holdings, a New York- and Seoul-based consultancy firm specializing in trade and investment, said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Indian Industry to support Korean companies looking to enter the Indian market.
The Federation of Indian Industry, or FII, is a business lobby that represents some 5,000 Indian companies.
The latest agreement aims to bolster trade and investment relations between South Korea and India. Under the deal, the signing parties agreed to boost trade promotion activities, including market research, business-to-business seminars, conferences and trade fairs. Both organizations also will work closely to share information related to economic development and other relevant matters.
Eva Global Holdings CEO Zena Chung has been at the forefront of promoting Korea-India business ties. She is also the founder and director of the Global Diplomats Forum, a platform that leverages partnership with diplomats around the world to create more international business opportunities.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)