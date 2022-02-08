 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Pianist Krystian Zimerman to perform in four cities despite omicron surge

By Park Ga-young
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:48       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:48
Pianist Krystian Zimerman (Felix Broede and Deutsche Grammophon)
Pianist Krystian Zimerman (Felix Broede and Deutsche Grammophon)
Polish pianist Krystian Zimerman is set to perform in Korea in the coming weeks after a couple of delays in ticketing.

The celebrated pianist will visit Korea later this month with some changes in the schedule, according to Mast Media, the organizer of Zimerman‘s recitals.

Previously, it was unclear whether Zimmerman, who travels with his own instrument, would be able to make it to the country as the recent surge in COVID-19 cases got in the way of transporting his piano. Amid the uncertainty, the ticketing for his recitals was delayed twice in January.

Zimerman will kick off the first of six recitals on Feb. 25 in Daegu, a city in North Gyeongsang Province.  

He will then move to port city Busan on Feb. 27. He will perform at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on March 1 and 2 before performing in Daejeon on March 4. To wrap up his Korea tour, he will return to Lotte Concert Hall on March 6.

For the tour, Zimerman will play J. S. Bach’s Partita No. 2 in B-flat major, BWV 825 and Partita No.2 in c minor, BWV 826; K Szymanowski’s 20 Mazurkas, Op. 50 No. 13-16; and Chopin’s Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58.

This tour is his third solo recital in Korea. He previously visited Korea in 2003 and 2019.

Zimerman gained broad recognition after winning First Prize at the International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 1975. He has collaborated with numerous world renowned orchestras since. Last year, marking Beethoven‘s 250th birthday, Zimerman released an album of Beethoven’s complete piano concertos with the London Symphony Orchestra led by Simon Rattle under the Deutsche Grammophon label.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114