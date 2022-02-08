 Back To Top
National

Moon calls for measures to guarantee voting rights of virus patients, people in self-isolation

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 14:57       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 14:57
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for measures to guarantee voting rights of virus patients and people in self-isolation in the upcoming presidential election amid concerns that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis could prevent hundreds of thousands of voters from casting their ballots.

Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes.

Moon ordered aides to come up with ways to ensure people infected with COVID-19 and those who are under quarantine can cast their votes in the March 9 presidential election, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. (Yonhap)
