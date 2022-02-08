 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Biologics scoops up all 6 CMO Leadership Awards

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:51       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:51
Researchers work at Samsung Biologics' Plant 3. (Samsung Biologics)
Researchers work at Samsung Biologics' Plant 3. (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics has won the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards in all six performance categories of capabilities, compatibility, expertise, reliability, quality and service, the company said Tuesday.

The awards, presented by Life Science Leader, Outsourced Pharma and Industry Standard Research, recognize the world’s top contract manufacturing organizations based on ratings and feedback from companies that utilize outsourcing services.

The latest recognition marked the ninth consecutive year for Samsung Biologics, one of the world’s biggest contract drugmakers, to have won the global awards since 2013.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction across all six performance categories, especially at this pivotal moment in healthcare when it is more crucial than ever to successfully supply medicines to our clients and save the lives of patients,” said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, in a statement.

“This recognition reminds us of our responsibility as a trusted CDMO partner to our clients and to respond quickly to the evolving needs in the industry.”

Last month, Samsung Biologics reported record-high earnings from the previous year with sales of 1.57 trillion won ($1.3 billion) and operating profits of 537 billion won, up 35 percent and 84 percent on year, respectively.

In addition to the three biomanufacturing plants it operates, Samsung Biologics said it plans to commence partial operation of its fourth plant in the fourth quarter and begin construction of the fifth plant within this year to offer multimodal product services.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
