[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 9th in defense technologies

South Korea’s defense technologies were assessed to be the world’s ninth most advanced as of last year, a triennial government report showed, noting progress in artillery, submarines and other sectors.
According to the report by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement, South Korea ranked ninth among 16 countries, compared with the previous report in which the country tied with Italy for ninth place in 2018.
The institute has published the report since 2008 to assess South Korea’s comparative strengths and weaknesses to help craft strategies for its defense research and development.
Of 26 key defense technology areas, South Korea’s capabilities improved in 10 areas, including artillery, submarines, command control, cyber weapons and underwater surveillance, according to the report.
The United States took the top spot, followed by France and Russia, which tied for second. Germany and Britain took fifth place, trailed by China, Israel and Japan. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)