National

Moon, Turkmen president exchange letters marking 30th anniversary of relations

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 11:42

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in and Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov exchanged letters celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

In the letters, the two leaders took note of cooperation between their countries in the fields of energy and transportation, and agreed to expand cooperation to new sectors, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon told Berdymukhamedov that the two nations have developed relations in various fields, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, since 1992.

Turkmenistan is one of the Central Asian nations that are the key partners of Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia, Park said. (Yonhap)

