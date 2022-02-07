Moon urges more neighborhood hospitals to join fight against omicron wave

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting on Monday, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for more neighborhood hospitals to help with the government's efforts to tackle the raging wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant as the nation set records for daily reported virus cases.



Although daily infections show signs of exploding due to the rapid spread of omicron, Moon also convinced people that booster shots, antiviral pills and omicron's lower severity could lessen the danger for the public.



"We should raise the sense of urgency but don't have to be too afraid," Moon told a COVID-19 response meeting.



Moon said South Korea could overcome the omicron variant if people fully cooperate with the new response system, adding that the omicron crisis may be the last hurdle before the nation returns to normalcy.



South Korea's new COVID-19 infections stayed at more than 35,000 cases for three days in a row Monday, as the highly infectious omicron variant rages across the country. However, deaths and critical cases have remained relatively low. The fatality rate was 0.66 percent as of Sunday.



To efficiently cope with the spread of omicron, South Korea enforced a new virus response system, including an expansion of rapid testing and a reduction of self-isolation periods. The new system is aimed at minimizing disruptions and focusing on reducing critical cases and deaths.



Under the new system, neighborhood hospitals and clinics administer tests and treat patients, and rapid antigen tests replace polymerase chain reaction tests at testing sites, except for those aged over 60 or high-risk groups. (Yonhap)