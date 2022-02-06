First COVID-19 case confirmed among Korean delegation to Beijing Olympics

Republic of Korea contingent is seen during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony,held at the National Stadium, Beijing, Friday. (Reuters)
The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among the Korean delegation participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics, the national Olympic body said Saturday.
According to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, an official working for the skiing team tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport upon arrival in Beijing on Thursday.
The official has been moved to a quarantine facility after receiving a positive test result again early Saturday from a retest on Friday.
“We are monitoring users of adjacent seats on the plane, and there is currently no additional transmission history,“ the committee said.
According to the rules set forth by Beijing‘s organizing committee, the official is required to receive two consecutive negative results of PCR tests at 24-hour intervals in order to be released from quarantine.
After being released from isolation, the official should comply with a series of additional measures for seven days including quarantining in single rooms and using dedicated transport between venues and testing 6 hours before training and competition.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)