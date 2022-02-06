Samsung SDI to recall modules for Ford, Stellantis EVs

Ford Escape plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (Ford)
Samsung SDI will voluntarily recall 1,163 battery modules inside some 100 Ford and Stellantis vehicles in the US due to welding issues, according to the governmental National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Sunday.
While putting battery cells together into modules, components called bus bars were not welded properly, which could lead to a loss of propulsion of electric vehicles. The bus bars were manufactured by South Korean subsupplier Next+.
As the recall is due to welding issues, it has not been determined whether Samsung SDI will replace the batteries as well.
Notification letters will be mailed to recall vehicle owners by March 28th at the latest.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
