[KH Explains] Why do spinoff IPOs anger South Korean investors?

The market debut of LG Energy Solution last month was literally a festive event, with investors in and out of the country pouring in astronomical amounts to buy new shares of the company striving to become the world’s top battery maker.
But shareholder rights activists in South Korea say that the mega deal was another case in which a split-off was carried out in preparation for an eventual initial public offering that undermined shareholders’ interests in order to maintain the power of the family control over the company.
The world’s second-largest battery maker became South Korea’s second most valuable company in a blockbuster IPO on Jan. 27, with a market capitalization of 117 trillion won ($97 billion) as of Friday, outpacing SK hynix, which had held the No. 2 spot since November 2016.
The IPO of the battery maker has enraged shareholders of its parent company LG Chem, who accuse it of diluting the value of their shares. The process was carried out without swapping the shares between the parent and the subsidiary -- which would have let LG Chem investors benefit from LG Energy Solutions’ market debut.
In South Korea, a listed company is not required to swap subsidiary shares for its parent company shares, or compensate parent company shareholders when holding an initial public offering.
“The so-called parent-child listings are popular because they raise capital quickly without sacrificing the ownership stake. The majority shareholders don’t want a rights issue because new shares dilute theirs and they would need fresh capital (to maintain the same level of ownership),” said Lee Sang-hoon, a professor of law at Kyungpook National University.
Had LG Chem chosen to issue new shares to raise capital instead of splitting off the battery division, LG Corp., the group’s holding company that controls LG Chem, would have had to buy some of them to prevent its stake from shrinking and retain management control, Lee added.
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, who controls the holding company, would have to stump up 5 trillion won to do that. Turning the battery division into LG Chem’s wholly owned subsidiary helps Koo avoid this, according to Lee and other experts.
LG Chem, which wholly owned the battery maker, saw its controlling stake slide to 81 percent after the IPO. But even after raising fresh capital of 12.7 trillion won in the stock listing, it is still the battery maker’s largest shareholder.
“Imagine Alphabet taking Google public. Alphabet wouldn’t do it because shareholders would immediately strike back with a lawsuit for weakening the value of their shares,” Lee said.
In 2015, Google listed Alphabet on the Nasdaq and became its private subsidiary. Google shareholders swapped their shares for Alphabet shares one-for-one, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
But LG Chem shareholders had to watch their share prices plunge and would not see the support they would receive from a US court if they were to file for damages from the spinoff listing, according to Lee.
LG Chem shares stood at 678,000 won ($568) as of Friday, down about 36 percent from their peak at 1.05 million won on Jan. 15, 2021. That is much larger than a 10 percent dip for the benchmark Kospi in the same period.
“Unless LG Chem itself suffered damage, the shareholders have no legal standing to bring the case to the court. The commercial code places a company’s interests above those of minority shareholders. It says nothing about protecting minority shareholders,” Lee said.
Lee said minority shareholders need the protection provided in advanced markets like the US and UK, where the board of directors is legally required to act in the interests of both the company and shareholders.
“We too need our law to say shareholder interests, along with the company’s, are protected. And we need specific clauses to allow for spinoff IPOs in a limited way,” Lee said.
He proposed compelling institutional investors to veto a spinoff taking place at the expense of minority investors, who need greater voting power to make their voices heard at a shareholder meeting.
Minority investors could also exercise rights to have their shares repurchased by a parent company that is floating a cash-hoarding subsidiary, at the higher prices set by bets on what the market sees as a lucrative listing, Lee added.
On growing calls for strengthening rules over spinoff IPOs, however, financial authorities are seen as sitting on their promise to roll out concrete ways to better protect minority investors.
It remains a difficult job for regulators, as they have to reach consensus not only with the public and the political circles, but also with chaebol that used spinoff IPOs as a way of expanding their corporate empires for decades.
“The contentious spinoff IPOs are ways for chaebols to expand their businesses. Taking that away from them suddenly and banning them altogether would be tricky. It will be hard to reach consensus,” said Kim Woo-chan, director of the Economic Reform Research Institute.
Kim, a Korea University business professor heading the watchdog, singled out family chiefs, like LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, as the biggest obstacle to reform, saying the family owners would oppose anything that threatens their control.
“The reason Posco openly promised not to take its profitable steel subsidiary public was that the chairman knew his time would run out eventually, unlike chaebol (chiefs),” Kim said, referring to the steelmaker’s recent decision to become a holding company and split off its steel unit.
“Chaebol would have a harder time giving up on the ‘kingdoms’ they are building. That is our greatest challenge,” Kim said.
But chaebol are not the only corporations engaged in the practice. The same expansion tactic is also being favored by so-called innovation companies such as Kakao.
Kakao took full advantage of the spinoff IPOs in the last two years as the messenger platform giant floated three subsidiaries -- Kakao Games in September 2020, KakaoBank in August 2021 and Kakao Pay in November 2021 -- while keeping its control over them.
Some Kakao executives, including former nominee of Kakao Corp., have been under fire for selling their stock options soon after their market debut, sparking concerns over their management ethics.
