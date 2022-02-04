 Back To Top
National

Rescuers retrieve body of missing worker from collapsed construction site in Gwangju

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 16:46       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 16:46

Rescue workers search for missing workers among debris at a collapsed apartment building in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Friday. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers search for missing workers among debris at a collapsed apartment building in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Friday. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers on Friday retrieved the body of one more construction worker from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the southern city of Gwangju, with three more people still trapped or missing from the accident last month.

The body was pulled from a heap of concrete debris on the 27th floor of the high-rise building in the city, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, the third person found dead and retrieved from the accident site.

The exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction crumbled on Jan 11, initially trapping six construction workers.

One person remains unaccounted for while rescuers are continuing efforts to recover the other two, who were located trapped under the rubble on the 26th and 28th floors, respectively.

The damaged building further disintegrated and a concrete structure tumbled down on Wednesday, raising safety concerns for rescue workers and nearby residents. (Yonhap)

