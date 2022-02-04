 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Seoul to introduce new subway trains with free phone chargers, wider seats for pregnant women

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 13:54       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 13:54

This composite photo, provided by Seoul Metro on Thursday, shows the new subway train for Seoul Subway Line 5.
This composite photo, provided by Seoul Metro on Thursday, shows the new subway train for Seoul Subway Line 5.
Seoul's subway operator will introduce brand new trains equipped with free mobile phone chargers and wider seats for pregnant women starting later this month, officials said Friday.

Seoul Metro, the operator of the capital's vast subway system, will put five new trains comprising 40 passenger cars into operation on Line 5 starting this month and add 20 more trains to the line by the end of this year, officials said.

The new trains make less noise and offer wireless phone chargers for the first time among Seoul subways.

A total of eight chargers will be installed in four passenger cars per train -- two in the middle and two with designated spots for wheelchairs.

The upgraded trains will also offer a more comfortable ride by increasing the width of each seat to 48 centimeters from 43.5 cm while making the previously seven-seat sections into six-seat sections.

Seats reserved for pregnant women, colored in pink, will be bigger, with a width of 53 cm.

Seoul Metro also decided to install four air quality improvement devices per passenger car, saying the move can lower fine dust levels inside cars by 21.2 percent on average.

Seoul Metro began replacing old subway trains with new ones starting on Line 2 in 2014. The renovation project for the line will be completed this year, and the operator plans to also give a makeover to old trains running on Line 4 and Line 8.

The operator is in charge of most lines from 1-9 on the Seoul Metropolitan Subway system. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114