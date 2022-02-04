Probe under way over alleged embezzlement by head of independence fighters' association

This photo shows Kim Won-wung, head of the Heritage of Korean Independence. (Yonhap)

Police have opened an investigation into embezzlement allegations raised against the head of a state-funded association of national independence fighters and their descendants, officials said Friday.



Kim Won-wung, a former three-term lawmaker who heads the Heritage of Korean Independence, is facing allegations that he misappropriated a total of 45 million won ($37,465) last year of the business proceeds from a cafe his organization operates inside the National Assembly compound.



He allegedly used the money for personal purposes, such as getting haircuts or shopping for clothes, according to the claims raised by a cable channel last month.



A civic group has since lodged embezzlement accusations with the police against Kim and two others associated with the organization.



Police officials said the case has been assigned to the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police station for investigation.



The Heritage of Korean Independence opened a small coffee shop on the compound of the National Assembly in western Seoul in 2020 in a project to fund scholarships for descendants of national independence fighters. (Yonhap)