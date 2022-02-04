N. Korea convenes meeting on natural disaster preparedness

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) visits a rice paddy in the central border county of Kimhwa, Gangwon Province, in this photo provided by the Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 2, 2020. He was accompanied by Kim Yo-jong (2nd from L), his younger sister and first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee. (Rodong Sinmun)

North Korea has convened a national response committee to prepare emergency measures against natural disasters, including typhoons and floods, according to its state media Friday, as the impoverished country stated plans to focus this year on developing its agriculture sector.



In the session chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun the previous day, the members of the ad hoc committee for natural disaster prevention and response reviewed last year's related measures and analyzed what can be improved, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.



They emphasized that all officials and workers should ensure the "scientific characteristics and promptness of the national emergency management system" and thoroughly map out measures to deal nimbly with various natural disasters, it added.



During its Workers' Party plenary late last year, the North rolled out a series of measures to develop its agriculture sector this year amid chronic food shortages. (Yonhap)