Ruling party chief tests positive for COVID-19: party

Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil arrives at the party's headquarters in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

The chief of the ruling Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said Friday.



Rep. Song Young-gil went into isolation Thursday after testing positive on a rapid antigen test. He then took a polymerase chain reaction test and got back the result Friday morning.



"(Song) plans to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities," the DP said in a notice to reporters.



The chairman has canceled his public schedule for Friday. (Yonhap)