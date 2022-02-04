 Back To Top
National

Ruling party chief tests positive for COVID-19: party

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 09:37       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 09:37
Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil arrives at the party's headquarters in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil arrives at the party's headquarters in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)
The chief of the ruling Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said Friday.

Rep. Song Young-gil went into isolation Thursday after testing positive on a rapid antigen test. He then took a polymerase chain reaction test and got back the result Friday morning.

"(Song) plans to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities," the DP said in a notice to reporters.

The chairman has canceled his public schedule for Friday. (Yonhap)
