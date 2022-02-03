 Back To Top
National

Lee attacks Yoon over supplementary budget

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 3, 2022 - 22:17       Updated : Feb 3, 2022 - 22:17
People Power Party candidates Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
People Power Party candidates Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)


Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, spent most the seven-minute open topic segment given to him attacking and questioning his key rival Yoon Suk-yeol at the first live broadcast debate for key presidential candidates on Thursday.

Regarding pandemic-related supplementary budget to help damaged small business owners, Lee denounced Yoon, saying that he suggested 35 trillion won, but only with “conditions,” such as “only if I am elected,” or “the budget should be set aside by cutting other budgets.”

Yoon said he did not make the remark, but his party said so.

Lee asked Yoon about this policy to protect small and medium-sized companies.

“Until now, small and medium-sized companies have been provided with thin and wide support, but if possible, we will provide intensive support for companies with technological competitiveness,” Yoon said.

Lee again asked Yoon whether he has any thoughts or visions about blue hydrogen. Yoon replied, “The future key industry is not renewable energy, but they are artificial intelligence, data and bio instead.”

Lee said the center of the future industry is renewable energy, and the center of renewable energy is hydrogen, which will be the carbon-hydrogen economy. “New industries such as green hydrogen, blue hydrogen and gray hydrogen are emerging.”

(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)







Shin Ji-hye기자@heraldcorp.com
