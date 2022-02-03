[Eye interview] Captain Rock celebrates birthday in grand way with 3-day music festival

Han Kyung-rock of Crying Nut poses before an interview with The Korea Herald at Jebi Dabang in Seoul, Jan 24. Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald

How many people can claim to have an entire festival dedicated to their birthday, and while they are still living to boot?



Since 2005, rocker Han Kyung-rock, the bassist of iconic punk band Crying Nut, who is also known as Captain Rock, has been celebrating his birthday by hosting a large party in the Hongdae area of Seoul, a notorious center for indie music.



Held every year on Feb. 11, Han’s birthday, what started out as a gathering of fellow musicians for drunken revelry and impromptu performances has evolved into “Kyungrockjeol,” labeled as one of the three big Hongdae holidays, alongside Christmas Eve and Halloween.



“The event moved online last year due to the COVID pandemic,” Han said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Jan. 24 at Jebi Dabang, a cafe-bar-performance hall in Sangsu-dong, Seoul.



“Before (the pandemic), we would have musician friends and some 700-800 people get together for performances and drinks. It was like a festival, a time for having some fun over drinks,” he said. In 2016, the annual festival moved to Muv Hall, one of the largest venues in Hongdae. Muv Hall fell victim to COVID-19, shutting down for good last year as several rounds of restrictions against concerts and clubs were imposed.



Last year’s online Kyunrockjeol ended up setting a record of sorts -- 18 hours and one minute of continuous livestreaming of performances by 83 groups. Among the foreign acts participating in the online show was Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols.



“This year as well, we have no choice but to hold an online festival,” Han said. It will be a three-day festival starting Wednesday, and is scheduled to feature about 100 artists.



The success of last year’s event owes largely to Han’s very broad network of musician friends and colleagues. It was not at all difficult to enlist the musicians, most of them among the who‘s who of the indie music scene in Korea, according to Han.



“It isn’t easy to organize an online festival on short notice. But we indie musicians have this spirit. We don’t think of a new challenge as a very difficult thing. We say, ‘Hey, should we give it a try?,’” said Han.



The 83 indie groups performed live from wherever they were and some prerecorded their performances at various clubs in Hongdae. As befits the title of the first-ever online edition, “Kyungrockjeol in the House,” some artists cooked, some did mukbang and yet others offered a book review. There was even a drinking yoga session.



“Park Jae-beom did karaoke in a moving car!” said Han. “People liked watching the musicians go about everyday life,” Han added. “Perhaps that is yet another draw of online Kyungrockjeol.”



Taking the festival online last year, Han learned firsthand the possibilities of expanding the audience across time and space in the online world. I suggested that he had succeeded on this front, telling him how I watched the show last year while preparing food for the Seollal family gathering the following morning. It was a perfect antidote to the tedium of mindlessly flipping enough jeon to feed 10 people twice over, and I continued to watch the show well after I was done cooking, glad to catch up on bands that I had known in the past and excited to discover new ones. I could not imagine being part of Kyungrockjeol had it not taken place online, I told him.



For this year’s Kyunrockjeol, themed “For Pure Pleasure Only,” Han has assembled a motley cast of artists, including idols, gugak artists, punk rock bands, folk musicians. “A good thing about online is that it is relatively easy to gather everyone in one place,” Han said.



“We took applications from indie groups, colleagues and teams that wanted to participate. There were groups that I didn’t know and newcomers as well, so I selected teams that fit the purpose of the festival,” Han said. He personally contacted colleagues that he knew as well as veteran musicians, who readily agreed to participate, Han recalled.



A surprise among this year’s lineup is one of the hottest dance crews in Korea today. “We have Cocaine Butter (now known as CocaNButter) from the hit TV show ‘Street Woman Fighter,’” said Han. The greatly expanded range of performers is aimed at attracting a greater number of people to the festival, according to Han.



It is a virtuous cycle: Viewers will enjoy performances by their favorites, but at the same time, while waiting for them to come on, will end up watching others as well. They might then discover find someone new to their liking. “I think this is how this culture becomes richer and more diverse in a spontaneous manner,” Han said.



Crying Nut performs Oct. 2, 2021 at Busan International Rock Festival (Captain Rock Company)