Sports

[Graphic News] Athletes to watch at Beijing Olympics

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 10:01

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin today. 

It‘s the second Olympics to take place under strict COVID-19 restrictions, as the global pandemic enters its third year.

South Korea has sent 64 athletes competing in six sports and set a modest goal of winning one or two gold medals and finishing around the top 15 in the medal race. 

Short track champion Choi Min-jeong, skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin and snowboarder Lee Sang-ho are contenders to vie for the spotlight at the Winter Games in China. 

Here are the top medal challengers to watch at the Beijing Olympics.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
