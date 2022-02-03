[Graphic News] Athletes to watch at Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin today.
It‘s the second Olympics to take place under strict COVID-19 restrictions, as the global pandemic enters its third year.
South Korea has sent 64 athletes competing in six sports and set a modest goal of winning one or two gold medals and finishing around the top 15 in the medal race.
Short track champion Choi Min-jeong, skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin and snowboarder Lee Sang-ho are contenders to vie for the spotlight at the Winter Games in China.
Here are the top medal challengers to watch at the Beijing Olympics.
By Nam Kyung-don
)