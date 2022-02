[Graphic News] Athletes to watch at Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially begin today.It‘s the second Olympics to take place under strict COVID-19 restrictions, as the global pandemic enters its third year.South Korea has sent 64 athletes competing in six sports and set a modest goal of winning one or two gold medals and finishing around the top 15 in the medal race.Short track champion Choi Min-jeong, skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin and snowboarder Lee Sang-ho are contenders to vie for the spotlight at the Winter Games in China.Here are the top medal challengers to watch at the Beijing Olympics.By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com