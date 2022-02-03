Dance troupes get creative with audience collaboration, online game

Poster of Ambiguous Dance Company’s “Whole Like Dankeschon” (Ambiguous Dance Company)

Two of Korea’s leading dance troupes are adopting creative ways to become a more familiar face to the public.



Ambiguous Dance Company, a contemporary dance group known for its collaborative works with bands Coldplay and Leenalchi, has joined forces with the audience for its latest performance while Ahn Eun-Me Company, led by iconic contemporary dancer and choreographer Ahn Eun-me, unveiled an online dance game.



Ambiguous Dance Company’s “Whole Like Dankeschon,” which will hit the stage from Feb. 18 to 20 at Seoul Art Center, is unique as it is a collaborative work between the dance troupe and 50 people who were publicly recruited in October last year.



The 50 individuals participated in six sections -- music, choreography, lighting and costume, stage design and marketing. They were also involved in the theme and title which was finalized after a public voting via social media. The program is supported by Arts Council Korea, a national organization dedicated to supporting the arts and performers.



Under the theme of “the power of togetherness in the era of individualism,” the upcoming performance aims to show how harmony can be achieved even by various individuals with different backgrounds.



Captured image of Ahn Eun-Me Company’s dance game “Until Die Thanks Dance” (Ahn Eun-Me Company)