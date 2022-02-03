Hanwha to supply K9 howitzers to Egypt in record deal

Hanwha Defense announced Thursday that it will export the K9 self-propelled howitzer and other support vehicles to Egypt in a 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion) deal, the largest-ever supply deal for the locally-developed weapons system.
Under the deal, the firm plans to supply the K9 howitzers, the K10 ammunition resupply vehicles and the K11 fire control vehicles. Technology transfer is also included in the deal for the local production of the K9.
The firm said the first batch of K9 howitzers will be delivered in the second half of 2024, while the remaining orders will be produced locally following technology transfer.
The latest deal is the result of tedious negotiation talks between the two governments that have continued for almost 10 years.
A breakthrough comes on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in’s recent state visit to Egypt. Even though he left the country without a deal, some members of the delegation reportedly had remained to finalize the talks.
The K9 howitzer built in a partnership between Hanwha Defense and the Agency for Defense Development in 1998, is one of the nation’s key defense export items.
Currently, there are around 1,700 K9s in service around the world, including South Korea, Turkey, India, Poland, Finland, Norway, Estonia, and Australia, accounting for more than half of the world’s self-propelled howitzer sales.
With the latest export contract signed with Egypt, K9 will now be used in nine countries, further increasing its market share.
The K9, with a 155mm/52 calibre ordinance, boasts a maximum range of 40 kilometers and six rounds of fire distance per minute.
Its performance has been proven after being used in diverse environments from the mountain terrain of South Korea to the vast plains, snowfields, jungles, and deserts around the world.
K9’s supporting vehicles such as the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle play a major role in improving the combat sustainability of K9 by supplying ammunition quickly, and the K11 fire control vehicle allows K9 to shoot quickly and accurately.
“This export contract is significant in that it once again proved that our K9 self-propelled howitzer is the world‘s best and proven self-propelled howitzer solution. We will do our best to help Egypt’s K9 adoption become a role model for successful cooperation between South Korea and Egypt, and to contribute to the power increase and economic development of the Egyptian military,” said Son Jae-il, CEO of Hanwha Defense.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)