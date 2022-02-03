2 in 3 young Koreans positive about meat alternatives: survey

Meat alternatives survey graphics from Shinsaege Food (Shinsaege Food)
More than two out of three Koreans in their 20s and 30s feel positive about plant-based meat alternatives and believe that they are better for the environment than animal meat, a survey showed Thursday.
According to a survey conducted by Shinsaege Food, 67.6 percent of 1,000 respondents aged between 20 and 39 said they feel good about consuming meat replacements.
Some 71 percent said meat alternatives are necessary because they take up less land and water, and produce less greenhouse gas than manufactured beef.
Others said meat replacements can also promote animal welfare, improve eating habits and prevent food shortages.
When asked of their experience with meat alternatives, 40.6 percent said they have tried pork replacements in sandwiches and salads, while 34.5 percent said they tried beef replacements of hamburger patties.
Of those who had eaten meat alternatives, however, 72.3 percent said they would not eat them again, saying the food was not tasty and the texture felt different.
Experts say although the domestic alternative meat market is still small, it has huge growth potential.
“Young Koreans tend to purchase not only the product itself but what it stands for -- what they believe is better for the sustainable growth of the planet,” said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University. “To satisfy those who want meat alternatives but which are tasteful at the same time, I think many food companies will produce something close to animal meat (in terms of taste and texture).”
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)