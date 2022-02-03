 Back To Top
Business

Samsung SDI sets up new ESG body

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 3, 2022 - 15:01       Updated : Feb 3, 2022 - 15:22
Samsung SDI’s prismatic EV battery cells (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI’s prismatic EV battery cells (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI has established a new organization to accomplish its environmental, social and governance goals, including a full transition to renewable energy by 2050.

According to the South Korean battery firm Thursday, its board of directors formed a sustainable business management committee to bolster ESG efforts. Also, an ESG strategy team, which previously belonged to the firm’s strategy division, has been elevated to a sustainable business management bureau directly under the chief financial officer.

The reshuffle is expected to accelerate the company’s goal to shift to 100 percent renewable energy at all business sites home and abroad by 2050.

Also, the company last year completed a system to recycle used-up electric vehicle batteries and plans to expand it to overseas facilities.

On top of ESG commitments, Samsung SDI is plain sailing with robust performance, achieving a milestone operating profit of more than 1 trillion won ($885.3 million) last year buoyed by strong demand for EVs and energy storage systems.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
