[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

InterContinental Seoul COEX launches Valentine’s Day package



InterContinental Seoul COEX presents the “Sparkling Love Diary“ package, which comes with a necklace gift for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



In collaboration with Swarovski, the package includes a one-night stay in the Classic Room, a Swarovski necklace, a bottle of rose wine, and an Instax camera rental service for visitors to document their memories. Guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet for two, prepared with fresh local ingredients at the Brasserie located on the ground floor.



A cake and flower bouquet are prepared for couples upon check-in. Offered to guests staying from Feb. 11 to 14, the package starts from 320,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8888.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils Valentine’s Day package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents a Valentine’s Day package promising romantic memories for lovers, in collaboration with iconic shoe designer Manolo Blahnik.



The ”Be My Valentine at JW“ package features a choice of the Executive Deluxe or Griffin Suite room, Manolo Blahnik shoe-shaped chocolates handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry team, and a 10 percent discount voucher for use at the Gangnam Shinsegae Department Store’s Manolo Blahnik store. The package runs from Feb. 11 to 14.



The ”Romantic Holiday at JW“ package consists of a stay at the hotel’s most luxurious suite and a four-course in-room dining meal, in addition to benefits included in the Be My Valentine package. The ”Romantic Holiday at JW“ will be available throughout the year. Inquiries can be made at (02) 6282-6282.





Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Valentine’s Day special cake



In celebration of Valentine’s day, Grand Hyatt Seoul offers special cakes to share between lovers.



The Deli’s, located in the lobby floor of the hotel, presents eye-catching cakes fit for Valentine’s Day, decorated in white and red. Each cake is made with almond sheets infused with raspberry and Earl Grey tea flavors, with mascarpone mousse and salted caramel sandwiched in between. The cake is topped off with luxurious, edible gold leaf flakes.



The cake can be reserved through Naver from Saturday. Purchases at the bakery can be made from Feb. 12 to 14.



For inquiries, call (02) 799-8167.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘One Year Celebration’



In celebration of its first anniversary, Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, located in Yeouido, is offering special thank-you promotions to guests.



For the month of February, the hotel is offering a “1+1” discount on bookings. Upon reservation, a voucher will be given for an extra night’s stay. For the Signature Suite, Fairmont Twin rooms will be provided.



A lucky draw event will be offered to all guests. The grand prize winner will receive a voucher for a stay at the Penthouse. Other prizes vary from welcome drink coupons to a dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant.



“Buy one, get one free” promotions for drinks are held at restaurants within the hotel. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.



